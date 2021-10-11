South Thailand citizens made aware of increasing perils of COVID-19

Local authorities in southern border provinces including Yala are now proactively urging villagers to follow COVID-19 control measures, as the number of local cases continues to rise. Yala province has decided not to impose a lockdown at this moment in the wake of negative consequences.







Officers from the 41st Ranger Forces Regiment joined hands with local authorities in Yala and community leaders to raise public awareness about COVID-19, in an effort to help control the spread of coronavirus in the area.



The team, which includes health officials and village health volunteers, went on the streets to inform villagers of preventative measures, providing them with contact information of the Royal Thai Army’s COVID-19 coordination center, where they can request assistance in regard to patient transport and funeral arrangements for deceased patients.







In Yala city district, local health authorities deployed a team to screen villagers in Muang Thong community, Thana Withi 5, and Soi Kong Rai for infections. Tests are conducted first using antigen kits. People that test positive get another confirmatory test using the laboratory RT-PCR method.







Patients who are confirmed COVID-19 positive from this proactive case-finding mission will be immediately isolated at a community isolation center, in order to cut down further transmission to their family members and neighbors.

Governor of Yala Pirom Nilthaya said new clusters and household transmissions are still reported, however, the province has decided not to impose the lockdown measure at this time, out of concerns for people’s livelihoods.







Yala Provincial Police has increased their level of surveillance at shops, restaurants, and tea houses to ensure full compliance to disease control measures. Businesses found failing to comply with these measures could face legal penalties.



























