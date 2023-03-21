South Korea debunks allegations of blacklisting Thai tourists based on region

South Korea’s embassy in Thailand has confirmed that the country does not blacklist tourists from specific parts of Thailand from entering South Korea. The embassy’s statement was in response to false reports alleging that Seoul was barring Thais from specific localities in the kingdom.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri recently discussed reports circulating that had claimed South Korea was blacklisting Thais from certain regions from entering the country.







Anucha revealed that the South Korean embassy in Thailand confirmed that such stories were untrue and considered fabricated news. The embassy is urging people to exercise caution when receiving information and to only trust credible sources. The spokesperson further suggested that people double-check the facts to prevent confusion and potential harm.

He added that South Korean authorities have allowed illegal Thai workers to voluntarily return to Thailand from November 7, 2022, to February 28 of this year. Those who reported themselves and returned voluntarily were exempt from facing a large fine and were not banned from re-entering South Korea.







Illegal workers who did not report themselves during the waiver period and those arrested during crackdowns would have to pay a fine of 30 million won (almost 800,000 baht). They would also be subject to a semi-ban on re-entry. (NNT)






















