Thailand approves occupational loans for 5,500 elderly people

The National Elderly Council supported 5,500 elderly occupational loans with total 165 million baht.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit chaired a meeting of National Commission of the Elderly to follow up on the implementations related to elderly affairs.

Approval was also made on the budget of 165 million Baht under Elderly Fund Loan for Occupational Capital to 5,500 elderly people, and the budget of 20 million Baht for the implementation of 200 elderly promotion projects/activities.







The meeting approved organization of the 2023 National Assembly of the Elderly for the Aging Society, to be held on April 4 at TK Hotel, Bangkok and also approved to bestow the title of “2023 National Elderly” to Mr. Prayong Ronarong, 79, local philosopher in agriculture from Nakhon Si Thammarat province. (TNA)





















