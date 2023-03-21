Thai dish ‘Phanaeng Curry’ named best stew in the world by TasteAtlas

Thai dishes continue to be desired delicacies among food enthusiasts around the world. A global food website TasteAtlas has ranked Phanaeng curry the best stew in the world, ahead of Japanese curry and Sichuan hot pot.

TasteAtlas has placed Phanaeng curry at the top of the Best Stews in the World ranking, with a 4.8 score out of 5. The website describes Phanaeng curry as a variety of Thai curry that is characterized by its thick texture and a salty-sweet peanut flavor, consisting of meat that is stewed with dried chilis, kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk, cilantro, cumin, garlic, lemongrass, shallots, and peanuts. The dish is traditionally made without any vegetables.







Another Thai dish making the top-ten ranking is Massaman curry, coming at number eight with a score of 4.6. The website says Massaman stands out from other Thai curries as it is the mildest and sweetest kind. TasteAtlas describes Massaman curry as a combination of creamy coconut milk, meat, potatoes, and a curry paste made with roasted spices, while highlighting the use of coconut milk in this dish as an authentic Thai element, providing a rich base for the rest of the ingredients. Thicker cuts of meat such as beef, bone-in chicken, lamb, and mutton are typically used for this dish, which is cooked along with spices such as cumin, coriander, cloves, cinnamon, and peppercorns, mixed with fresh garlic, chili, galangal, lemongrass, tamarind paste, and palm sugar. (NNT)



























