Source of British Covid-19 variant spreading in Thailand still unknown

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) came up with new measures to handle the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases while the source of the British variant of COVID-19 in Thailand remained unknown.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that as more COVID-19 patients were being admitted to public and private hospitals, CCSA resolved that hospitals would increase their beds, patients without or with mild symptoms would receive treatment at alternative state quarantine facilities and field hospitals would be set up nationwide.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration would have field hospitals as ordered by the prime minister and authorities in other provinces would do the same, Dr Taweesilp said.



The spokesman said public health officials and doctors found that the British variant of COVID-19 was spreading rapidly in the country and they were still unable to identify its source.



They assumed that someone might transmit the variant of COVID-19 even after finishing quarantine. Health authorities therefore proposed the compulsory quarantine period be extended from 10 days to 14 days as earlier imposed for the sake of public safety, Dr Taweesilp said. (TNA)











