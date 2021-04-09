British variant found in Bangkok may have arrived from Cambodia

A renowned virologist assumed the British variant of COVID-19 recently found in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand might come from Cambodia where the strain had spread.







Prof Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, wrote on his Facebook page that the British variant known as B.1.1.7 had spread widely in Cambodia since Feb 20 and on March 19 about 1,500 people had the variant in Cambodia.



He said that the British variant in Thailand might not come from any quarantined arrivals but be transmitted from migrant workers or Thai people who often crossed the border between both countries. (TNA)











