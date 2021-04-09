10 personnel of Rajvithi Hospital in Bangkok contracted Covid-19 from infected doctor

Rajvithi Hospital in Bangkok announced it found 10 more COVID-19 cases among its personnel.

The hospital said the new cases had been in close contact with its infected doctor who worked in its surgical department and tested positive for the disease on April 5.







The confirmation of more COVID-19 cases prompted the hospital to impose quarantine on other workers who had been in close contact with the new cases.







As a result, the hospital had to reduce and suspend some services and advised general people not to visit it unless there was urgency.



People with a fever, coughing, runny nose, sore throat and loss of senses of smell and taste should go to clinics treating infectious respiratory diseases, the hospital stated. (TNA)











