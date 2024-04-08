Bangkok hosts ‘Maha Songkran World Water Festival’ grand celebration of Thai New Year April 11-15

Bangkok is charging ahead with plans to host the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024, a grand celebration of the Thai New Year, from April 11 to 15. The festival, recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, promises a range of fun activities along Ratchadamnoen Klang road and Sanam Luang ceremonial ground. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting everyone to join in the celebrations to help safeguard and promote Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.







The major gathering will feature a spectacular parade led by Miss Thailand Universe 2023, Anntonia Porsild, as the Songkran Goddess. The parade, showcasing representations from 16 provinces and Thailand’s soft power, including an LGBTQ parade, will move through Ratchadamnoen Klang road. Attendees can look forward to a wide range of activities featuring concerts by renowned artists such as 4Eve, Milli, FHero, and Bodyslam. The festival also offers a diverse selection of food through various food trucks, alongside beautiful light decorations, installation art, and cultural performances at Sanam Luang.







A special highlight of the celebration is the dancing fountain show, towering over 20 meters high. This is complemented by an EDM zone designed for dancing and unlimited water splashing. More than 1,200 drones are also set to light up the sky in choreographed patterns, adding a modern twist to the traditional festivities.

The festival is scheduled to run daily from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with as many as 2,000 seats up for grabs on April 11 and 12, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for all attendees. For additional information, visit the official event page at http://t.ly/ibnxl. (NNT)































