Songkran Surge – over 4,000 flights scheduled to arrive in Don Mueang Airport, Bangkok

Don Mueang International Airport is gearing up for a busy Songkran holiday period, expecting a 10.58% increase in passenger numbers compared to last year. Wichit Kaewsaitiam, the airport’s general manager, attributes the surge to the government’s efforts to boost domestic spending and tourism.







From April 11-17, over 4,000 flights, divided into 2,432 domestic and the remainder international, are scheduled to arrive in Don Mueang, bringing an estimated 625,530 passengers to the capital.

In response, the airport has introduced several upgrades aimed at enhancing passenger experience and safety. These include self-service check-in counters, a common-use bag drop system, a new passenger validation system, and self-boarding gates.







For those arriving, the airport has streamlined the transfer process to the city with options, including Grab and Cabb available online, as well as the SRT Red Line and feeder buses for connectivity to Bangkok’s electric train routes. With two car parks offering space for 3,508 vehicles and shuttle buses providing 24/7 service between car parks and terminals, officials said the airport is now well-prepared for the upcoming influx of holiday travelers. (NNT)



































