Thai ‘soft power’ takes center stage in Prague art exhibit

The Ministry of Commerce and Czech artist Ondřej Míšek have united to bring Thai traditions to the forefront of the European art scene through an exhibition in Prague, garnering admiration from art lovers across Europe.







Míšek, who has a deep connection with Thailand after living in Bangkok for several years, uses his art to narrate his experiences and admiration for Thai culture, especially Muay Thai. The exhibit is part of Thailand’s broader strategy to leverage its cultural assets to strengthen international ties and promote its “soft power,” as well as generate revenue from the country’s cultural sector.







According to Department of International Trade Promotion Director-General Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, supportive measures from the Thai government, including tax incentives for art purchases and duty exemptions on imported artworks, underscore a commitment to nurturing the art industry. The effort spearheaded by the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, showcases the role of art and culture in further enhancing Thailand’s global presence and economic prosperity. (NNT)





































