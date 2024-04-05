Songkran, other festivals and events in April

Along with the Songkran Festival, which is going to take place all month long throughout the country, April is also vibrant with many other festivals and events, as follows:

– Poi Sang Long Novice Ordination Tradition 2024, from 5 to 7 April, at Wat Klang Thung, Mae Hong Son Province;

– Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon (Sunrise), from 5 to 7 April, at Phanom Rung Historical Park, Buri Ram;







– Amazing Chiang Mai Light Up at Wiang Kum Kam, from 6 to 8 April, at Wiang Kum Kam Ancient City in Wat Chedi Liam, Chiang Mai;

– Nang Yai Wat Khanon, from 13 to 14 April, at Wat Khanon, Ratchaburi;

– Hae Ton Dokmai Festival, on 14 April, at Wat Si Pho Chai, Loei.

More information on the festivals and events can be found on: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/celebrating-songkran-in-pattaya-bangkok-and-across-thailand-throughout-april-full-list-here-456867 (PRD)































