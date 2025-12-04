BCCT Multi-Chamber Christmas Connecting Eastern Economic Corridor

BCCT, in collaboration with AMCHAM, AustCham, Beluthai, DanCham, GTCC, NTCC, SATCC, and SweCham cordially invites you to the final Multi-Chamber Christmas Connecting Eastern Economic Corridor of 2025.

Join us on Friday, 12th December, from 6-9 PM at Avani Pattaya for an evening of festive cheer, networking, and celebration. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow professionals and strengthen business relationships in a warm and welcoming atmosphere!







Date: Friday 12th December 2025

Time: 6-9 PM

Venue: Avani Pattaya on Beach Road. Map

Entry: THB 1,100 for BCCT and partner chamber members. Price includes buffet food, soft drinks, beer and wine. Menu

Non-members thinking of joining BCCT who wish to attend this event are very welcome and should email – [email protected]

Booking: online please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify a receipt.



Special Accommodation Offer: Avani Pattaya is offering a special Chamber rate for this event: Single Room: THB 3,400++ (THB 4,001.80 net) per night.

Double Occupancy: THB 3,900++ (THB 4,590.30 net) per night

(Room includes daily buffet breakfast)

For room reservations, please email: [email protected]

Cancellation Policy: An advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment is not made 24 hours before the event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins. Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit. Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee.





Event policy: By registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here

*Special thanks to Hays Recruitment, Formichella & Sritawat Attorneys at Law and RSM (Thailand)

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

