Deputy Minister Julapun addresses digital wallet stipend changes

Julapun Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance, took to social media to address the Move Forward Party’s concerns about the government’s upcoming 10,000-baht stipend via digital wallets.

He acknowledged changes in several areas, such as eligibility criteria, operational details, and funding sources.







Julapun explained that these modifications were essential to align with legal requirements and suggestions from various agencies, aiming to maximize the program’s effectiveness and benefits for the public. He also clarified that the adjustments were not as frequent as the opposition had claimed.

The Deputy Minister called for a reduction in speculation and announced that more details about the program would be revealed on April 10th. He mentioned the need for committee approval before disclosing further information.







Julapun stressed that the authority to move forward lies with the policy committee, in addition to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, involving relevant agencies.

These units include the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Ministry of Interior, senior officials, and economic organizations such as the Budget Bureau, the Bank of Thailand, and the National Economic and Social Development Council. All of these agencies are part of the committee. (NNT)































