Giant pumpkin weighs 380 kilograms displayed at Phanawat Garden in Chiang Mai until April 7

This colossal pumpkin has attracted countless onlookers, each capturing a snapshot as a keepsake.

People can witness the breathtaking display of giant pumpkins at Phanawat Garden in Hod District, Chiang Mai Province until April 7.

The opening ceremony of the pumpkin showcase for the year 2024 was chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Weeraphon Thongma, acting president of Maejo University.







This spectacular event aims to promote tourism in the area while advancing agricultural knowledge.

The showcased “Giant Pumpkins” are a breed from the United States, introduced in 2023 for experimental cultivation. The project involved alumni from Maejo University.

This year’s pumpkin harvest has been exceptionally fruitful, with the largest pumpkin weighing a staggering 380 kilograms, marking the highest recorded statistic in Thailand’s history.

Currently, the exhibition is being held at the Tharntham Waterfall Garden, located within Phanawat Garden. (TNA)



































