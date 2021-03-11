Songkran festival greenlight drives floral shirts sales ahead of April long holiday in Thailand

Floral shirts that are popular for the Songkran festival are selling like hot cakes as the government gives a green light for Songkran celebrations next month.



Vendors from provinces were arriving at Bangkok’s Bobae market that is a big garment wholesale hub to buy colorful floral shirts for retail.

Wholesale prices of floral shirts started at 50 baht apiece while retail prices were at least 100 baht at Bobae.

Printed T-shirts were also popular this year because they were cheap and suit hot weather.







Arkhom Saisud, owner of Pitta Bobae wholesale shop, said he started selling floral shirts two weeks ago and they were going like hot cakes especially this week as the government said it permitted Songkran events.

Sales rose by 80% from last year when the Songkran festival was canceled and few customers bought floral shirts, he said. He expected his present stock would be sold out early next month because many vendors from other provinces were buying and placing orders.

Mr Arkhom said the sale increase came to his rescue after he had nearly shut down his business. (TNA)

















