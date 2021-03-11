Flights from India approved to land in U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya Int’l Airport

By Pattaya Mail
0
187
Flights from India are now allowed to land in Surat Thani’s Samui Island, Krabi Airport and U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport in addition to the current set up in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Thai Cabinet has agreed to allow flights from India to land in Surat Thani’s Samui Island, Krabi Airport and U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport in addition to the current set up in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said this is part of a collaboration between Thailand and India, adding that the transport ministries on both sides have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to aviation.

The MoU will increase the quota of tourists from India by 6,150 a week based on an estimate of 23,609 arrivals weekly. (NNT)


The MoU will increase the quota of tourists from India by 6,150 a week based on an estimate of 23,609 arrivals weekly. (Photo – Koh Larn, a tourist island off Pattaya city)





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR