Flights from India approved to land in U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya Int’l Airport

Thai Cabinet has agreed to allow flights from India to land in Surat Thani’s Samui Island, Krabi Airport and U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport in addition to the current set up in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket.



Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said this is part of a collaboration between Thailand and India, adding that the transport ministries on both sides have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to aviation.

The MoU will increase the quota of tourists from India by 6,150 a week based on an estimate of 23,609 arrivals weekly. (NNT)

















