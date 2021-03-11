Thailand develops marijuana for health industry leading to avenues for tourism

The Ministry of Public Health has brought together 29 pharmaceutical and supplement producers with marijuana growing community enterprises in a major step to develop the plant into a new segment of the health industry, leading to new medicinal products and avenues for tourism.



Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakul, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Mananya Thaiset and executives of the Ministry of Public Health, held a press conference on “Developing Marijuana for the Thai Economy”, which took place as part of a workshop on marijuana in the medical industry and matching session for relevant businesses. Anutin emphasized that his office is supporting the entire marijuana supply chain, from growers to manufacturers and retailers, as well as the public. The aim is to have marijuana become an economic crop serving the Thai traditional medicine segment and target groups. Developing the plant into a health product is to better the quality of life for the Thai people and prop up the economy while creating a new avenue for medical tourism, with travelers to be invited to learn about marijuana.

Among the 29 producers present were modern medicine manufacturers, traditional medicine makers, herbalists and supplement producers, who collectively require over 30 tons of marijuana. They were matched with community enterprises in five provinces, representing over 9.6 hectares of crops and projected to generate over 150 million baht.







Within 2021, marijuana is to be made the medical sector’s 20th service plan, to increase access for treatment. At present, more than 700 ministry affiliated hospitals nationwide offer marijuana, with the target being availability at clinics in all areas. Marijuana and hemp have been made key missions for the Ministry of Public Health, as it seeks to generate more revenue for the nation. (NNT)













