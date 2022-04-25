‘Somkid’ backed by Sang Anakhot Thai accepts invitation to run for Prime Minister

A high-ranking official has accepted an invitation to run for prime minister on behalf of the newly formed Sang Anakhot Thai (Building Thailand’s Future) Party.

According to Sang Anakhot Thai Secretary-General Sontirat Sontijirawong, former deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has been selected as a candidate for the top job after being approached for the position during a meeting.



Sontirat, however, noted that it is still too early to officially announce a candidate for prime minister because the election date has not yet been determined.

Sontirat, a former energy minister for the current government, said the meeting signaled the party’s willingness to fully engage in politics with a series of political activities planned in advance of the election.







According to the party, Uttama Savanayana, the former Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader and secretary-general, was also elected party leader. He recently told a gathering of party members and supporters in Nonthaburi province that the party would invite Somkid to run for prime minister under the banner of the party, whose goal was to alleviate economic hardship.

Uttama went on to say that the party has brought together experts from both the public and private sectors, as well as members of the younger generation, to serve the people’s interests while also strengthening the economy, empowering human resources and promoting constructive politics. (NNT)

































