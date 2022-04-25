Thailand promotes industry laws to ensure environmental preservation

The Ministry of Industry has boasted its push to enforce environmental preservation laws in its 6-month performance report for the 2022 fiscal year.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said his ministry recently issued 30 laws focusing on preserving the environment and promoting human safety. Of those 30 laws, 9 have already been promulgated and 21 are awaiting promulgation.



Notable among them is an amended statute of limitations for cases involving industrial factories that dump untreated water into the environment, from one year to five. The punishment for these violators is still a fine of 200,000 baht.

Wanchai Phanomchai, director-general of the Department of Industrial Works, vowed to enforce laws on factories that violate the law, especially those that do not produce mandatory waste management reports.







There are currently about 70,000 factories in Thailand, only 15,000 of which submit regular reports to the department. (NNT)

































