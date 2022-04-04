Solar powered boat to collect trash in Chao Phraya River

A solar powered boat will be deployed to collect garbage in the Chao Phraya River which will be one of 15 rivers in the world to receive the support from The Ocean Cleanup.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said he witnessed a signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement between a water source developer, Ecomarine Co, and The Ocean Cleanup which developed marine waste treatment technology in the Fighting Plastic Pollution in Thailand event at the Netherlands embassy in Thailand.



The minister said that he had discussed the project to deploy the solar powered Interceptor boat with Boyan Slat, founder of The Ocean Cleanup, for about two years. The boat can operate 24 hours a day and collect 50,000-100,000 pieces of garbage per day.

There were 15 solar powered garbage collection boats worldwide and Chao Phraya would be one of 15 rivers in the world where the boats would operate, Mr Varawut said. He hoped the project would raise public awareness of proper garbage disposal. (TNA)










































