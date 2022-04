Seventy local and Chonburi police swarmed Saen Suk bars and restaurants, checking closing times and compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

The Sunday night operation spoiled the party for countless venues on Long Hard-Bangsaen Road, as officers checked identification cards of young-looking customers and cautioned owners about air ventilation and customer screening.

Police came away convinced that no venue was operating after hours and Covid-19 violations weren’t serious enough to cite anyone.