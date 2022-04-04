Pattaya bar owners plan another letter demanding reopening

Pattaya bar owners are planning another letter to Chonburi’s governor calling for the full legal reopening of the city’s nightlife sector, even though the decision is out of his hands.

Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, secretary for the Entertainment Venue Association of Pattaya, chaired an April 2 meeting of bar, pub and nightclub owners.



While most of those assembled actually have reopened their entertainment venues as “restaurants” through use of questionable licenses and “connections” with local authorities, they want all restrictions lifted.

So the group, now calling itself the Pattaya One Voice coalition, is planning yet another letter to Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai telling him what he already knows: Bars haven’t legally been open for two years and that they have suffered untold economic harm.







The One Voice group said it has complied with all procedures to stay safe by obtaining the SHA+ and Covid-Free Setting certifications and providing Covid-19 tests to customers and staff. Now it’s time the government did its part and stop unfairly singling out the nightlife industry and allow them to reopen.

But the decision doesn’t rest with Gov. Pakarathorn. The best he can do is forward the missive to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.



































