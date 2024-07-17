Six Vietnamese poisoned to death in luxury hotel in Bangkok’s Lumphini area

Six Vietnamese nationals have been found dead in a luxury hotel in Bangkok’s Lumphini area, sparking an intensive investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The incident, which took place around 7:30 p.m. on July 16, involved three men and three women. While initial reports suggested a possible shooting, preliminary medical examinations have pointed towards poisoning as a potential cause.







The Metropolitan Police Bureau, led by Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, is conducting the inquiry. At the scene, there were no apparent signs of physical struggle, but the victims’ belongings were unexpectedly found outside their hotel room.

Law enforcement is currently reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and conducting interviews with potential witnesses. (NNT)



































