PM orders probe into Bangkok hotel murders of Vietnamese with American citizenship

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered an urgent investigation into the murder case reported at a prominent hotel in the Ratchaprasong area, Bangkok. The incident has resulted in six fatalities.

Chai Wacharong, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that the Prime Minister instructed the National Police Chief and relevant agencies to swiftly investigate and manage the situation.







The initial reports indicate that the victims were Vietnamese nationals with American citizenship. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a thorough and meticulous investigation to prevent any negative impact on public safety and the country’s image, especially concerning tourism.

The directive aims to ensure no adverse effects on the public and to maintain the nation’s reputation among tourists. The investigation will proceed with the utmost urgency and precision to avoid any further concerns. (NNT)









































