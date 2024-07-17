Police reveal details of murder-suicide linked to debt dispute of six Vietnamese in Bangkok hotel

Thai police have confirmed that six Vietnamese nationals – three men and three women were found dead in a luxury hotel room in Bangkok’s upscale Ratchaprasong area. Authorities believe the incident is a case of murder-suicide linked to a debt dispute.

According to police statements, one of the deceased is suspected to have poisoned the others before taking his/her own life. Investigators discovered traces of cyanide in tea cups and a teapot in the room, suggesting it was the method used in the killings.







All six of the deceased were of Vietnamese descent, with two of them holding American citizenship.

The group had been staying at the hotel since early July, with their arrival dates ranging from July 4 to 12. They initially booked a room on the 7th floor before moving to a pool villa on the 5th floor on the day of the incident.







CCTV footage shows a hotel employee delivering a tea set to the room at 1:57 PM on July 15. One of the victims received the set, stating they would prepare the tea themselves. By 2:03 PM, all six individuals had entered the room, with no one seen leaving afterwards.

Police believe the motive behind the tragedy stems from a 10 million baht (approximately $280,000) debt related to a failed investment in a hospital construction project in Japan. The group had reportedly traveled to Thailand to discuss the debt and the stalled project.

Authorities are currently analyzing fingerprints on the tea cups to determine which of the six carried out the poisoning. They have ruled out the involvement of any external parties at this time.

The bodies were discovered on the evening of July 16th when hotel staff, concerned about the group’s failure to check out, entered the room through a back terrace door. (TNA)



















































