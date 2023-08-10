Six more parties join Pheu Thai-led coalition

The Pheu Thai party has announced six more parties to join its coalition alliance besides the Bhumjaithai party.

Additional allies are Chart Pattana Kla, Prachachart, Seri Ruam Thai Party, Peu Thai Ruamphalang, Plung Sungkom Mai, and the Party of Thai Counties.

With additional 16 seats of six parties, the coalition has reached 228 seats including 212 seats of Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.







Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said that the party has sought support from all parties for the parliamentary vote for prime minister to form a majority government successfully.

The new coaltion will overcome political divide between the outgoing military-backed administration and the former opposition camp to work together in order to sail through the political crisis for the utmost benefit of the people.







The delay in forming the government will cause damage to the country, he said.

Under the constitution drafted during the military rule, the joint sitting of the elected lower house and the appointed upper house votes for a prime minister, who will later form a government. A prime ministerial candidate needs to secure more than half support from both houses or 375 to become the new prime minister. (TNA)























