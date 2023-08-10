PM travels to Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) in Rayong

Caretaker Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has travelled to the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) in Rayong province.

According to the government’s website, the prime minister went to the Intelligent Operation Center (IOC) and Sustainable Manufacturing Center (SMC), and listened to the briefing on the implementation progress of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).







Then, he went to Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC) to observe R&D on carbon neutrality and GHG emission reduction.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister is scheduled to follow up on the progress of Map Ta Phut Industrial Port Development Phase 3 Project at Office of Map Ta Phut Industrial Port in Muang district, before visiting PTTLNG Flora Exhibition Hall to observe how to bring the waste cold from the process of changing the state of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to use in the air conditioning system for growing winter plants. He will return to Bangkok later in the afternoon.







The Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said the prime minister and the government strive to push ahead economic development and reform in all dimensions.

EEC is the country’s key project being implemented to enhance national competitiveness, increase the country’s revenues and bring about better quality of life of the Thai people. (TNA)

































