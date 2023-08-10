Pheu Thai holds talks with Move Forward

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew and Paetongtarn Shinawatra have led the team to hold talks with the Move Forward party for the first time after it broke away from the MOU of the formation of the eight-party coalition and sidelined the Move Forward party.

The Pheu Thai team, also comprising deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai, secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong and party-list MP Suriya Juangroongruangkit walked from the Pheu Thai headquarters to the nearby Thai Summit Tower Wednesday afternoon.







It is expected that Pheu Thai will ask for support from the MFP to vote for Pheu Thai candidate in the next prime ministerial vote to break the political deadlock.

After the election-winning Move Forward was sidelined, the Pheu Thai –led coalition now has 228 seats including 71 seats of Bhumjaithai party and 16 more seats from six small parties.







It is likely to get ten more if the Chart Thai Pattana party agrees to join the coalition alliance, which will bring the total seats to 238, almost half of the 500-member House of Representatives.

Pheu Thai prime minister candidate needs more than half support of the bicameral parliament including 249 non-elected senators, so the party can go ahead to form a new government. (TNA)


















