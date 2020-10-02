Siriraj Hospital to hold King Rama IX memorial ceremony

13th October marks the passing of His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. This year, Siriraj Hospital will be holding a memorial service for His late Majesty for the 4th year, under the theme “the King in our Memory”.







Dr. Prasit Watanapa, the Dean of the Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, announced that the hospital will be holding a memorial ceremony for His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej on 13 October 2020.









The ceremony will start at 6:30 a.m. with an alms giving ceremony for 39 Buddhist monks, followed by a prayer service. Special remarks will be delivered by Chaipattana Foundation Secretary General Sumet Tantivejkul at 1 p.m.

A 9-minute silence will be observed at 3:52 p.m., which is the time of His late Majesty’s passing, followed by a ceremony during which Siriraj Hospital workers and the general public can pay their respects. Then, participants will be looking to the 16th floor of Chalerm Phrakiat building to the room where the late monarch stayed, and pay their respects. The ceremony will end with a signing of a royally composed song “The Impossible Dream”.

Dr. Prasit said participants are asked to wear a yellow shirt, however the general public are able to express their respects at home before His late Majesty’s royal portrait, instead of visiting the hospital, to comply with the social distancing measures against COVID-19.

Siriraj Hospital will be opening its museum to visitors, free of charge, on 13 October. The museum will house as special exhibit featuring the vehicles, radios, cameras and photographs related to His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, some of which will be displayed for the very first time. (NNT)











