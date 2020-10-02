Thai Health Minister meets northern region health volunteers

Thailand’s Minister of Public Health has met with village health volunteers in the northern region, where he has offered moral support and encouragement for their COVID-19 control tasks.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has met with local village health volunteers in the northern region, during his visit to Uthai Thani College of Agriculture and Technology for a village health volunteers’ academic meeting.









The Minister delivered the excellent village health volunteer awards 2020 to selected volunteers, and gave a speech of encouragement for health volunteers and workers who are on the frontline in the operation to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

He said some one million village health volunteers nationwide represent people with the sense of volunteerism and sacrifice, helping to take care of the health and wellbeing of people in their communities.

The Ministry of Public Health hosted such meetings for village health volunteers in four regions across the country to honour the work of the volunteers, encourage the new normal lifestyle, and to enhance further the volunteers’ potential as social innovators. (NNT)











