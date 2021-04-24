Sinovac vaccine provides as much as 99.4% immunity against COVID-19, Thai researchers

A study on immunity by Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology and Banphaeo General Hospital in Samut Sakhon province has found that the Sinovac vaccine provides as much as 99.4% immunity against COVID-19.







Chief of the Centre Dr Yong Poovorawan explained that researchers studied the immunity of people before and after they received two doses of the Chinese vaccine in a bid to predict the chance of COVID-19 infections.



They found that a person’s immunity greatly increased on receiving the vaccine. A month after the second jab, immunity then increased, similar to immunity in patients who had already been infected for 4-8 weeks. (NNT)





















