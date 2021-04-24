Pattaya-Chonburi and ‘red zone’ provinces shift up closing time of malls, supermarkets, stores

By Pattaya Mail
Closing times have been adjusted for department stores, supermarkets and local convenience stores in the red zone provinces due to the rising reported cases in Thailand.

With the rising reported cases in Thailand, The Thai Retailers Association and Thai Shopping Centre Association has adjusted closing times for department stores, supermarkets and local convenience stores.



The situation applies for red zone provinces only at this stage. The new closing times will operate until at least May 2.

  • Shopping centres will close at 8pm
  • Supermarkets close at 9pm
  • Convenience stores (7-Eleven, Family Mart, etc) will close at 10pm



Here’s a list of the red zone provinces…

  1. Bangkok
  2. Chiang Mai
  3. Chonburi (Pattaya City)
  4. Samut Prakan
  5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
  6. Samut Sakhon
  7. Pathum Thani
  8. Nakhon Pathom
  9. Phuket
  10. Nakhon Ratchasima
  11. Nonthaburi
  12. Songkhla
  13. Tak
  14. Udon Thani
  15. Suphanburi
  16. Sa Kaeo
  17. Rayong
  18. Khon Kaen

