Pattaya-Chonburi and ‘red zone’ provinces shift up closing time of malls, supermarkets, stores

Department stores, supermarkets and convenience stores to close an hour earlier in Red Zones.



With the rising reported cases in Thailand, The Thai Retailers Association and Thai Shopping Centre Association has adjusted closing times for department stores, supermarkets and local convenience stores.







The situation applies for red zone provinces only at this stage. The new closing times will operate until at least May 2.

Shopping centres will close at 8pm

Supermarkets close at 9pm

Convenience stores (7-Eleven, Family Mart, etc) will close at 10pm





Here’s a list of the red zone provinces…

Bangkok Chiang Mai Chonburi (Pattaya City) Samut Prakan Prachuap Khiri Kan Samut Sakhon Pathum Thani Nakhon Pathom Phuket Nakhon Ratchasima Nonthaburi Songkhla Tak Udon Thani Suphanburi Sa Kaeo Rayong Khon Kaen

(NNT)





















