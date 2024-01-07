‘Single ID Card for Treatment Anywhere’ policy kick-off in Roi Et

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by Minister of Public Health Dr Cholnan Srikaew and Vice-Chairperson of the National Health System Development Committee, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, have begun their official visit to Roi Et province. The visit is part of a broader initiative to inspect and promote key health policies across Thailand’s northeastern region.







The day’s activities commenced at 10:00 a.m. with an inspection of the ‘Single ID Card for Treatment Anywhere’ policy at Chaturaphak Phiman Hospital. The program seeks to streamline healthcare access, allowing citizens to receive medical services across various locations with a single identification card.

Later in the day, at 1:00 p.m., the delegation will continue their tour with visits to several healthcare facilities, including Central Lab 101 and Roi Et Hospital, to review the “30 Baht for Treatment Anywhere” policy. This policy is a cornerstone of the government’s healthcare reforms, aiming to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all citizens.







The day’s activities will culminate with Srettha’s inauguration of the “30 Baht for Treatment Anywhere” event at Saket Nakhon Plaza at 5:00 p.m.

This series of visits and inspections is being broadcast live on the Public Relations Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/prdofficial, providing the public with real-time updates on these important healthcare initiatives. (NNT)





























