Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul issues evacuation guidelines amid N-S Korea border tensions

South Korean authorities have issued an evacuation advisory for residents living on islands near the western sea border due to potential risks from North Korea’s ongoing artillery drills. The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the region along the North and South Korean border.







The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul is urging Thai citizens in South Korea, especially those in proximity to the affected areas, to adhere to the South Korean government’s guidelines. These guidelines are accessible through the Emergency Ready Application of the South Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety.







Key recommendations include relocating to nearby shelters during artillery exercises by either military and staying updated with the latest advisories and warnings from South Korean officials.

For emergency assistance, Thai nationals in South Korea can reach out to the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul via phone numbers +82 10 6747 0095 and +82 10 3099 2955. (NNT)





























