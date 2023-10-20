Similan and Surin islands reopen to visitors until May

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation announced that the Similan Islands and Surin Islands in the Andaman Sea, off Phang Nga province, will reopen until 15 May 2024, after a six-month closure that allowed the natural environment to rejuvenate.

The Similan Islands are a small group of islands within Mu Ko Similan National Park, located in Koh Phra Thong subdistrict, Khura Buri district, Phang Nga province. There are many beautiful coral reefs and unique fish, such as whales, dolphins, and moray eels. Recommended activities are island sightseeing, visiting a large sailship-shaped stone known as “Hin Ruea Bai,” deep diving and snorkeling activities, and viewing the large rock formations in unusual shapes that occur naturally.







The Surin Islands are an archipelago of five islands within Mu Ko Surin National Park, located in the Andaman Sea, near the Thai-Burmese sea border. The diverse marine ecosystem that formed here has led to the growth of many species of sea turtle and the occasional whale shark, as well as countless colorful fish. The islands are also popular for their coral gardens and white beaches. One of the interesting things to do while visiting the islands is to study the lifestyles of the local Moken people, a group of ethnic islanders who retain the traditional lifestyles of their ancestors.

To visit the islands, visitors may take both a one-day trip and an overnight trip. (PRD)

















