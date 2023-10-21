Elderly Brit plunges to death at Pattaya condominium

A British national tragically fell to his death from the fifth-floor balcony of a 15-story condominium in Soi Pratumnak 4 on October 20. The lifeless body displayed severe injuries, and upon initial inspection, no indications of foul play were apparent.







Frederick Keith Adamson, 89, was discovered with bandages on his head and right leg. Anantasit Sutso, 57, the person responsible for his care said that Adamson had been contending with a persistent leg wound that necessitated nightly medical attention. He further revealed the elderly Brit’s enduring desolation following the loss of his partner three years ago, though there was no anticipation of such a tragic act.







Pattaya police are conducting a thorough investigation, including the scrutiny of CCTV footage. The deceased’s body was subsequently transferred for autopsy, with the objective of conclusively determining the cause of death. Following the completion of the examination, Mr. Adamson’s relatives will be contacted to facilitate the retrieval of his remains for funeral rites.















