Embark on a Spooky Extravaganza at the Royal Cliff Halloween Prom Bash!

Get ready to unleash the thrill-seeker in you because the most awaited family Halloween party in Pattaya is back! The Royal Cliff Halloween Prom Bash is returning, and this year, it’s bigger, better, and spookier than ever. We’re inviting YOU to join us for an evening of mesmerizing, thrilling, and hair-raising fun.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Location: Royal Summit Chamber @ Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Admission: THB 500 for in-house guests, THB 700 for outside guests







Why Attend the Royal Cliff Halloween Party?

Epic Games: Immerse yourself in the mysterious atmosphere as you wander through our eerily transformed Ballroom. Each corner holds a different surprise, with numerous competitions and fun activities for the entire family.

Costume Parade: Showcase your creativity and stand a chance to win the coveted title of ‘Best Costume’ of the night! Unleash your inner ghoul, wizard, or mythical creature – the choice is yours.

Ghoulish Delights: Indulge your taste buds in Halloween-themed treats and beverages that strike the perfect balance between spooky and delightful. Our culinary delights are sure to tantalize your senses.

Live Entertainment: From spine-chilling performances that send shivers down your spine to groovy dance numbers that will get you in the Halloween groove, our stage is set to keep you entertained all night long.

Family-friendly Activities: Bring the whole family for a night of fun! Engage in Pumpkin mini golf, try your luck at musical chairs, feed the monster, aim for the witch’s hat in the ring toss, and much more. There’s something for every member of the family.

Don’t miss out on the thrills, chills, and laughter that await you at the Royal Cliff Halloween Prom Bash! Mark your calendars, don your most creative costumes, and join us for a Halloween celebration that promises to be the talk of the town. It’s a night you won’t forget!





RSVP NOW! To ensure we cater to all our guests, please let us know you’re coming by 20 October 2023. Click or reply to this email with the number of attendees.

Dress Code: It’s Halloween! Go wild, get creative, or come as you are! Costumes are highly encouraged but not mandatory.

Safety First: Royal Cliff is committed to ensuring a safe environment. All safety protocols and measures will be in place to make sure everyone has a fun and safe time.





Don’t miss out on the biggest Halloween bash in town. Gather your family, put on your spookiest outfits, and come have a BOO-last with us!

We have some eerie surprises in store! Bring your spooky spirits and dancing shoes.

For more information or to book a table, please contact the Marketing Department at (+66) 38-250-421 Ext. 2878, Line: @Royalcliff or email [email protected] or visit https://www.royalcliff.com/halloween-prom-night/





















