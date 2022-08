Siam Square, a well-known business district, has undergone major renovations and is now a dynamic pedestrian boulevard devoid of overhead cables. The area is now Bangkok’s newest shopping and entertainment venue, including live performances from various entertainers.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFdj-m7F7T4

#Thai#Bangkok#SiamSquare#NightMarket#NightLife#Food#Entertainment#Business#Economy (NNT)