Thai PM asks public to be patient on economic crisis, rising living costs

The government has asked the public to remain patient as it strives to resolve the present economic crisis.

During his visit to the province of Kanchanaburi, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha met with locals to hear their viewpoints on various issues.







Regarding the economic impact of rising fuel prices, the prime minister agreed that it is a problem due to the global regulation of fuel prices, stating that the government should subsidize fuel costs as much as possible to mitigate the effect on food prices.

Gen Prayut stated that tackling the issue of high living costs necessitates cautious and well-balanced steps to ensure both manufacturers and consumers can gain. In addition, a regulatory agency has been established to oversee and ensure that both groups are treated fairly.







The prime minister warned that excessive pricing rules imposed on manufacturers could drive factories or enterprises to close, resulting in a rise in unemployment and a subsequent increase in product prices.

Gen Prayut also told Kanchanaburi residents that he would do his best to ease the situation and asked them to understand and help one another through this prolonged economic crisis. (NNT)













































