Sattahip district chief, senior police officers sacked following deadly pub fire

The fatal incident of flames rage through the Mountain B pub in Sattahip on Friday (Aug 5) night killing 15 people including 11 men and 4 women with 38 injured had made an effect on men on duties.

Sattahip District chief and senior police officers in the Sattahip police station were immediately discharged of their duties pending further investigation into how the pub was allowed to be built and operate without a license and how it was allowed to operate without any safety and fire prevention controls in place.







Pol Maj-Gen Attasit Kitjaharn, commander of Chonburi provincial police, ordered the immediate transfer of five senior police officers attached to the Phlu Ta Luang police station over the fatal fire.

The five officers transferred to the special operations centre of Chonburi provincial police are the superintendent, Pol Col Wuttipong Somjai, his two deputies, Pol Lt-Col Somsak Ruying and Pol Lt-Col Torwong Sakkulawong, Pol Maj Somaya Chusukphonyiam, the inspector for crime suppression, and Pol Lt-Col Yutthana Songkrasant, the inspector of investigations.







The sudden transfers are handed down as a punishment for their alleged failures in doing their jobs by allowing the Mountain B pub to operate beyond midnight.

And on the same day, the district chief officer of Sattahip district, Chatchai Sripo-on, was moved to the Institute of Administration Development under the Provincial Administration Department.























