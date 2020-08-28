September the revival of lively tourism atmosphere in Thailand

It’s said that September is the month that signals the end of the rainy season and the revival of the lively tourism atmosphere. If you want to go to the sea in this month, we recommend that you go to the Gulf of Thailand because the monsoon season still lingers in Andaman Sea. You can also head north to indulge in the morning mist atmosphere because the Northern region of Thailand has a lot more than mountains and cold breeze to offer in September. One of the highlights is a long-lasting tradition in Lamphun province: the Salak Yorm Festival. Every year, in this tradition, unmarried young women will offer a Salak Yom tree as an offering to the Buddha. It’s believed that the young women’s Salak Yom is a form of merit equivalent to a man’s ordination. There’s another great merit-making tradition in the province of Suphan Buri called Ting Kra Jard Festival. In this annual festival, you can donate money or useful items for people living in poverty. It’s a brand-new experience for you to discover.

After gaining new experiences from charming traditions, it’s time to explore many other tourist attractions waiting for you during the rainy season: visit Lom Phu Kiew (Emerald Pool) in Lampang province, Ban Salak in Trat province, Mo Hin Khao in Chaiyaphum province and Sai Yok national park in Kanchanaburi province, or admire the sea of mist at Phu Thap Boek and Thung Salaeng Luang in Phetchabun province, Doi Kiew Lom Viewpoint in Mae Hong Son province, and PhuSoi Dao in Uttaradit province, or visit the Pa Bong Piang Rice Terraces in Chiang Mai province and Rice Terraces of the Royal Initiative Discovery Project in Nan province, or you can also head to the Southern Sea; for example, Ko Tao, KoSamui, Muk Ko Ang Thong, and Rajjaprabha Dam (the Guilin of Thailand) in Surat Thani province.







Are you hungry now? For the food of this month, we recommend spicy food to warm your cold body and boost your immune system; such as, Sweet Potato with Ginger Soup, Stir-fried Chinese Morning Glory with Garlic, or hot tea. The most popular fruits are grapes, pineapple and guava, all are high vitamin fruits with low calories.

The highlighted activity of this month is observing an Amazing natural phenomenon: the shrimp parade at Kaeng Lamduan in Ubon Ratchathani province. You’ll be fascinated by the sight of more than 100,000 shrimp parading upstream. This phenomenon can’t be seen anywhere else in the world. Another highlight is tasting excellent coffee at Kaeng Song and Rafting along the Khek River. The coffee here is the local Arabica species, original, soft and fragrant. After refreshing yourself with a cup of coffee, it’s time for a challenging Adventure: rafting on the Khek River, the top 5 most popular rafting places in Thailand.

Although September is a month without any public holidays like others, the fascinating cultures and traditions, including amazing Tourist Attractions that we recommend visiting in this month, are unrivalled.

