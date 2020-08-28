Thailand’s eastern coasts are blessed with marvelous islands

Among them is the pristine Koh Wai – a jewel Island of Koh Chang Archipelago in Trat province.

– Accessible with only one ferry a day, Koh Wai is a perfect castaway spot. Those wishing for a true escapade can rent a Beachfront bungalow, some primitive with limited electricity service. That will make you feel like a world away from everything.

– Around Koh Wai is the coral reefs perfect for Snorkeling; those staying on the island will have an all-day access. Those staying on other islands can still hire a day-trip over.



– Laid-back to the max is the code of conduct on Koh Wai. Beaching away, snorkeling around, and feasting on the freshest Seafood on the island before settling for a nice spot at the gorgeous Sunset will crowd your daily schedule.

– Koh Chang National Marine Park will reopen from July 1, 2020 onwards with limited visitors at 300 per day. Pre-booked snorkeling tours to Koh Wai are now available.

– Bungalows on Koh Wai will reopen from October 1, 2020 onwards. Pre-booking is now available.

Get yourself ready for this perfect castaway!


















