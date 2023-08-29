September 2023 Festivals and Events in Thailand

September sees several festivals derived from religious beliefs, innovative events that celebrate Thailand’s arts and crafts, and many sporting events.

Here is a list of other festivals and events taking place around Thailand in September 2023, sorted by date:

Cross-Region Travel Fair

1-3 September 2023

Central Hatyai, Songkhla

This is the last of a series of five travel fairs being held in Thailand’s five regions between June and September 2023, with the aim of encouraging cross-region travel. The show features promotions and special deals from accommodation, attractions, tour companies, and other tourism products and services across the country, as well as DIY workshops on local wisdom from the five regions.







Khao Yai Clay Craft Creation

1-3 September 2023

Primo Piazza Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima

The three-day event features pottery and ceramic products, clay performing arts, and pottery workshops – all the while offering specialty menus by world-class chefs on specially-crafted pottery plates. There are also music concerts and a party clay carnival, as well as a clay caravan to take in the lush nature of Khao Yai National Park and the Khorat UNESCO Global Geopark.

Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair 2023

6-10 September 2023

Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Bangkok

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the annual Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair, which is considered the longest celebrated trade fair of its kind in Asia. Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT), the Fair showcases a comprehensive range of products, from raw gemstones to finished jewellery items, including gemstones, loose stones, fine jewellery, silver jewellery, gold jewellery, platinum jewellery, pearls, costume jewellery, manufacturing equipment, and packaging, among others.







Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon (Sunrise)

8-10 September 2023

Phanom Rung Historical Park, Buri Ram

This is the third time this year visitors can observe the sunlight through the 15 doors of Prasat Hin Phanom Rung. The light phenomenon happens four times a year – two sunset events occur between 5-7 March and 5-7 October, and two sunrise events happen between April 3-5 and 8-10 September.

Prasat Hin Phanom Rung is perched atop an extinct volcano 60 kilometres south of Buri Ram city. It is the largest and best restored Khmer site in Thailand and offers fine views of the surrounding rice fields.







Thai-Japan Iconic Music Fest 2023

22-24 September 2023

ICONSIAM, Bangkok

The annual music festival promotes Thai and Japanese pop culture. This year’s event also marks the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan’s friendship and will feature performances by over 50 renowned bands from Thailand and Japan, including Banzai Japan, Beyooooonds, Chicken Blow The Idol, FES☆TIVE, and Kyushu Girls Wing from Japan and Euphonie, Fuyubi, HatoBito, Ikinari Tell Me, Stellagrima, and TerasuDanshi from Thailand. Throughout the three days, showtime is from 14.00-22.00 Hrs.

Sakhon Nakhon Tao Ngoi Worship Tradition 2023

23-29 September 2023

Pung River Park, Tao Ngoi District

The annual ritual and dance performances to worship Phaya Tao Ngoi (turtle lord) – the symbol of Tao Ngoi district in the Northeastern Thai province of Sakon Nakhon. The tradition is held alongside illuminated long-boat processions and long-boat races, as well as many other forms of entertainment and consumer fair.

Kalasin Long-boat Racing Festival 2023

21-25 September 2023

Pao River, Kamalasai District

Enjoy five days of long-boat races, folk performances, long-boat processions, and cheerleading competitions, as well as an ancient drum competition (Seng Klong King).







Narathiwat Ko Lae Boat & Long-boat Racing 2023

22-24 September 2023

Tha Prayasai Dam

The much-anticipated Ko Lae Boat and long-boat races exclusive to Narathiwat is held alongside the annual Narathiwat’s Specialty Fair. As well as different categories of boat races, there are exhibitions and showcases of Ko Lae boat replicas and other arts and crafts.

Narathiwat’s Specialty Fair

16-25 September 2023

Tha Prayasai Dam

The Narathiwat’s Specialty Fair celebrates Krajood (Grey Sedge) handicrafts and related arts and crafts unique to Narathiwat, as well as the province’s famous ‘Longkong’ fruit and agricultural products. Last but not least, there is a Javan Dove Sound Competition for the Royal Cup on 17-18 September 2023.







Nakhon Si Thammarat Tenth Lunar Month Festival 2023

25 September-14 October 2023

Princess Mother 84 Park (Thung Tha Lat)

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ‘Sat Duen Sip’ merit-making tradition in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The province has planned 20 days and 20 nights of merit-making ceremonies and various other activities, including the Nakhon Si Thammarat Red Cross Fair 2023, Thai literature contest, Nang Talung showdown, live poetry contest, young Manora, Nang Talung talk show, youngsters’ shadow play, and music concerts.

Also taking place in September 2023 are various running events around Thailand, including the following, which are sorted by date:

Chiang Khan Super Half Marathon 2023

3 September 2023

Chiang Khan, Loei

Super Half Marathon 25 km, Super Mini Marathon 15 km, and Fun Run 5 km in Chiang Khan, a relaxed and lovely town on the Mekong’s Thai bank in Northeastern Thailand. The town retains an old world-feel with its main riverside road lined with teakwood houses. As well as joining or witnessing the running event, visitors can experience local activities, such as making merit to Buddhist monks, taking in the spectacular sight of Phu Thok, or enjoying the sunrise with a panoramic view of Chiang Khan.







Chiang Mai 22K 2023 @Doi Suthep

10 September 2023

Start-finish at Chiang Mai Zoo

The Northern province of Chiang Mai offers much in the way of both natural and man-made attractions, many of which are nestled in picturesque settings amid the lush tropical countryside. And if you’re visiting Chiang Mai this September, join or simply enjoy witnessing the event which features a 22 km half marathon, 10 km mini-marathon, and 5 km fun run.







Khao Yai Car Free Day 2023

22 September 2023

Khao Yai National Park

The public and private organisations in Khao Yai and Nakhon Ratchasima are celebrating the World Car-Free Day – held every year on or around 22 September at cities across the globe – at Khao Yai National Park. The event, free of charge, invites all to join car-free activities, including walking, cycling, and running up the UNESCO-listed Park, photo exhibition, music performances, zero waste meals, and stargazing.

Please note that registration for most of these running events has closed already. Whether closed or still open, visitors can still enjoy the fun atmosphere at each location. (TAT)













