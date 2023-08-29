The SUPPORT Khon performance at Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok Nov 5-Dec 5

The SUPPORT Foundation under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother is staging the much-anticipated Khon Performance Episode of ‘Kumbhakarna’ at Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok, from 5 November to 5 December 2023.

‘Khon’, Thailand’s masked dance drama, was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2018. According to UNESCO, “Khon, the Khon Masked Dance Drama in Thailand, is a performing art that combines musical, vocal, literary, dance, ritual and handicraft elements.







The SUPPORT Foundation under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother has been staging the much-anticipated SUPPORT Khon Performance, commonly referred to as Khon Somdej or The Queen’s Khon for nearly two decades.

Considered the most prestigious Khon production in Thailand, the SUPPORT Khon Performance incorporates the kingdom’s most significant performing arts with modern stage techniques and special effects.







The SUPPORT Khon performance is based the theatrical script for Ramakien – the Thai version of the Indian Ramayana epic– that was compiled by King Rama I. This year, the episode features the part where Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of demon king Thotsakan, performs a magic ritual to stop Phra Ram’s army.

Tickets for this year’s SUPPORT Khon Performance are priced at priced 2,000 Baht, 1,800 Baht, 1,000 Baht, 800 Baht and 600 Baht, and are available at Thaiticketmajor, call +66 (0) 2262 3456. (TAT)































