Senior Bangkok district official probed over taking bribe from real estate company

A senior Bangkok district official will face a probe for a serious disciplinary violation over allegedly taking a 3.2-million-baht bribe from a real estate company in exchange for helping the company avoid the building and land tax totaling 40 million baht.

The Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up a committee to conduct the probe.







Pramual Sangkaewsri, 57 head of Ratchathewi district office revenue section was arrested at a car park of a hotel on Tuesday when he received an envelope containing the money.

He denied all charges saying he did not know there was the money in the envelope. He thought it was a document.

He was released on bail, offering 400,000 baht cash as surety.

Deputy permanent sevretary for the BMA Chalermphon Chotenuchit said Pramual was transferred to the BMA’s permanent secretary office and has been suspended from duties.

The probe can last 120 days. If it cannot deliver conclusions soon, he may be temporarily dismissed pending the investigation.







The police are investigating whether there were more people involving in the bribery before they wrap up the case for the National Anti-Corruption Commission for further legal action.

The company was informed to pay more than 40-million-baht building and land tax and was proposed to pay the bribe to the official to help the company avoid the tax.

The company reported to the authorities about the senior official, demanding the bribe, leading the police operation and the arrest on Tuesday. (TNA)













