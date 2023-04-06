EC and DES set up ‘e-war room’ to monitor online election campaign activities

The Election Commission (EC) and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) have established an “e-war room” to monitor the online campaign activities of political parties during the upcoming general election.

The initiative aims to prevent and control illegal online campaigns, including vote selling and abuse of power. The election body has also deployed teams of observers nationwide to inspect registration venues in order to avoid any errors like those that occurred during the 2019 election.







The first day of registration and the Prime Ministerial Candidate Declaration took place on April 3 and will continue nationwide until April 7. The observers, however, reported that several candidates failed to present crucial documents, such as registration certificates, to the registration venues during the process.

The EC said it will soon conduct a background check on all registered candidates for seven days before publishing their names. (NNT)















