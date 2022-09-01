Senate votes to approve Thailand’s first female attorney-general

The Senate has approved the nomination of Naree Tantasathien, director-general of the Department of Legal Counsel, as Thailand’s 17th attorney-general and the first woman in the nation’s history to hold the position.

205 of the 212 senators voted to appoint Naree, with seven abstaining.

The Senate secretariat said her name would be submitted to His Majesty the King for consideration, with a royal command to be issued naming her as the replacement for Singchai Thaninson, who is set to retire.







The 63-year-old Naree is a Thai barrister-at-law who graduated from Chulalongkorn University. She holds master’s degrees in comparative law from Howard University in the United States, international law from the American University in Washington DC, and international criminal cooperation from Vrije University in Brussels, Belgium.

Naree also served in the Department of Thonburi Criminal Litigation, the Office of the Attorney-General, and the Department of Legal Counsel.

































