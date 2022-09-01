Gen Prayut urges key officials to help support government

The office duration of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister remains a hot topic, as the opposition submitted more evidence supporting the claim that Gen Prayut has already been in office for 8 years which is the maximum term limit. Gen Prayut who is now suspended from the prime minister duty has asked key government officials to help support the work of the administration.

Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha met with Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda, and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul to discuss current affairs and government policies, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.







Minister Anutin after the meeting said the three of them had lunch together while discussing various matters. He noted Gen Prayut was in good spirits and continued to serve as Minister of Defence. He said Gen Prayut had asked the two ministers to help acting Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan steer the administration during this time.

The Constitutional Court ordered the suspension of duties for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister, as the court deliberates whether Gen Prayut’s term has already reached the 8-year limit. The 2017 constitution caps a premier’s term limit at 8 years.







The opposition, led by opposition leader Dr. Cholnan Srikaew, has submitted additional evidence to the Constitutional Court. This evidence includes opinions and interviews from law professors and experts, who all agree Gen Prayut’s term officially ended on 23 August 2022. (NNT)

































