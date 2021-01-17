Richmond Free Food Friday distributes food to hundreds of needy Pattaya families

On 15th January, for the third week in a row, the folks from the Richmond on Soi Welcome Jomtien gathered for their benevolent Free Food Friday event.







The same team continues making up the bags as they have done since last March. They don’t give cooked meals, so the food lasts longer and the people can use it when they want.

With the Covid-19 shutdown continuing, people put out of work are more desperate than before. This could be seen by the hundreds of hungry people, young and old, who began waiting in line mid-day for the 3 p.m. giveaway.





Pattaya City Hall Police arrived at about 2.30 p.m., prompting Richmond staff to bring out the tables and set out the food. The police, who do such a good job controlling the giveaway, shout out to the people in line to only take one bag per person, make sure they wear a mask, and keep social distances.

The 800 bags were gone within 30 mins.

The Richmond “family” receives fantastic support from around the world. Thank you to all. Well done Richmond family.













