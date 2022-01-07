Thailand logs 7,526 new COVID-19 cases

There were 7,526 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Department of Disease Control reported.

Apart from the confirmed new cases, antigen tests returned positive for 2,244 other people. Over the past 24 hours, 42,580 COVID-19 patients received treatment at hospitals and included 547 critically ill ones.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered officials concerned to arrange for home isolation and community isolation to handle increasing COVID-19 cases. Those with severe symptoms will be admitted to hospitals.



Earlier closed field hospitals were being transformed into community isolation centers. Officials were also ready to quickly upgrade them further for more treatment services.

Meanwhile, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization was assigned to raise its production of the antiviral drug, favipiravir, to treat more COVID-19 patients. The organization had materials for the drug production and received a license from the Food and Drug Administration to produce it. (TNA)



























